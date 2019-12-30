Polling peaceful in Ramnad, Sivaganga districts

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

The Ramanathapuram district polled 75.15% and Sivaganga district polled 70.40%, said election officials on Monday.

At the close of the second phase, polling ended on a peaceful note, but for minor hiccups reported in a few stations.

“Everything went on well and there were no issues,” Ramanathapuram Collector and District Election Officer K Veera Raghava Rao told The Hindu. He said voters stayed back from voting in a couple of polling stations in the morning over some issues but they voted later after officials sorted out the issues.

But for these minor issues, voting was peaceful in all the 1,006 polling stations in six Unions, he said. Voters in Pandappanendal panchayat did not come for voting in the morning, protesting against delimitation of wards and location of polling stations but they later exercised their franchise after officials held talks with them and sorted out the issues, he said.

Similarly, voters in Sengampadai polling station in Mudukulathur union also stayed back from voting in the morning, protesting against delimitation of wards but started voting later after officials sorted out the issue. Voters in Vedankoottam polling station in Kamuthi block, boycotted the polling in the morning, protesting against an ‘outsider’ being booth agent but gave up the protest and took part in the polling after officials sorted out the issue.

Polling was brisk and impressive at several polling stations, officials said adding an impressive 65.65% voting was recorded at 3 pm. Rural local bodies in six unions – Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainarkoil, Mudukulathur, Kamuthi and Kadaladi were covered in the second phase of polling.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in all the polling stations and enhanced security at more than 250 polling stations, classified as sensitive, they said. Polling process in some of these polling stations was webcasted and Mr Rao watched the process from the Election control room.

In all, 9 district panchayat ward members, 89 panchayat union ward members, 261 Village panchayat presidents and 1,785 Village panchayat ward members were getting elected in the second phase of elections. Rural local bodies in five unions were covered in the first phase of elections held on December 27.

Sivaganga Collector and District Election Officer J Jayakanthan said polling was peaceful in the district and no untoward incident reported. Elaborate security arrangements and basic facilities have been made in all the 856 polling stations, he said.

Rural local bodies in seven Unions – Kallal, Devakottai, Sakkottai, Kannangudi, Tirupattur, Singampunari and S Pudur were covered in the second phase of elections. In all, 8 District panchayat presidents, 77 Panchayat union ward members, 220 Village panchayat presidents and 1,545 Village panchayat ward members would be elected in the second phase. Rural local bodies in five unions were covered in the first phase of elections held on December 27.