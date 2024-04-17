ADVERTISEMENT

Polling officials can cast votes at facilitation centres on Thursday

April 17, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

Facilitation centres for polling officials to cast their votes on Thursday have been arranged at six location in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.  

The centres will be set up in all the six Assembly segments. For Vilathikulam Assembly constituency, the facilitation centre would be at C.T.R Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kumaragiri, for Thoothukudi Assembly constituency (Kamaraj college), Tiruchendur constituency( Aditanar Arts and Science College, Virapandianpatinam), Ottapidaram constituency (St. John The Baptist Higher Secondary School, Puthiamputhur), for Kovilpatti constituency(Nadar Higher Secondary School).  

