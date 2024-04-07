Polling officers complain of poor arrangements at a training centre in Madurai

April 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

As the second phase of training for polling officers was conducted on Sunday at various locations in Madurai district, trainees who were allotted the E.M.G Yadava Women’s college alleged they were made to wait till afternoon as the centre did not receive the voting machines on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A participant who went to the training centre at 9:30 a.m. said, since they were instructed by the officials to reach the centre before 9:30 a.m. around 1,500 trainees who were earmarked for that particular centre reached even before 9 a.m.

But, he added, officials who train them were also there, but the ballot machines and other related machines used for voting did not arrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Madurai district Election Officer M. S. Sangeetha visited the centre at around 12:30 p.m. and it was only after that the machines were brought to the centre and the training was started,” he added.

Further, since it was a full day training, they had the duty to arrange food for everyone. “Under the presumption that we would be given food and since many of us came from faraway places, we did not carry our food, but during lunch hour they asked us to get food from outside,” he added.

“We learnt that food was arranged for trainees at the centres in other districts and when we asked about this to the officials at the centre here, they refused to respond and asked us to eat from outside,” the trainee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another participant from Melur, who attended the training at the same centre said, till afternoon only a video was played explaining about the election process, but most of the trainees had no idea what was being done.

It was a crucial training as it was for polling officials who would have to manage the polling booths, he added. “When we do not receive enough training and are unable to clarify our doubts, what will we do on the polling day,” he questioned.

A senior revenue official said the centre had 39 rooms and 15 polling machines, so the machines were only used in turns.

“When the machines were occupied, trainees in remaining rooms were given instructions through video,” the official added.

Further the official, said, “Since the trainees would be given Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance (TADA), food was not provided in any of the training centres in Madurai district.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.