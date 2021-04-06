Polling largely incident-free in Madurai

CPI(M) candidate for Tirupparankundram constituency S. Ponnuthai and her supporters stage a road roko near APT Duraisamy Nadar Higher Secondary School at Anuppanadi in Madurai on Tuesday.

06 April 2021 21:59 IST

However, a few glitches and a road roko took place

Madurai

Barring a few glitches and a road roko, polling for the 10 assembly constituencies of Madurai district was largely incident-free on Tuesday.

Madurai district recorded a voter turnout of of 70.41 percentage. While the polling was dull in the first few hours in the morning, it slowly picked up in the day. But, most polling stations had very less voter turnout in the afternoon as the voters avoided the scorching sun.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for Tirupparankundram assembly constituency S. Ponnuthai and her supporters staged a road roko near APT Duraisamy Nadar Higher Secondary School at Anuppanadi in the evening alleging that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate had distributed tokens to canvass voters, who will be paid in cash in return for their votes. She demanded to take action against the contestant and the party cadre.

There was a technical glitch in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) at a booth in Appar Higher Secondary School at Karuppayurani of Madurai East constituency. This caused a delay and polling commenced only at 8.45 a.m. Partymen of various political parties were seen canvassing votes within the campus of the Appar Higher Secondary School, in violation of the norms.

At most of the polling booths, the Polling officers did not ask the voters to remove their facemask to verify their identity. A party booth agent complained that this created a confusion as they found it difficult to verify the identity of the voters.

The Caste Hindu residents of Ulaipatti and Soolapuram villages of Usilampatti assembly constituency had boycotted the polls as the district election officials did not meet their demand of setting a separate polling booth for them.

K. V. Rajkumar, Returning Officer of Usilampatti assembly constituency, said that due to a recent clash between the Scheduled Caste and Caste Hindu residents, the Caste Hindu residents had demanded a separate polling booth.

“However, we denied setting up a separate booth,” he said. On the other hand, caste volatile areas like Pappapatti and Keeripatti of Usilampatti constituency witnessed smooth polling without any incidents.

At most of the polling stations, there were poor arrangements made for the elderly and differently-abled voters.P. Panchavarnam, a crawling differently-abled person, faced difficulty as she had to crawl all the way through the ramp to enter a polling booth at Government Higher Secondary School, Karungalakudi, of Melur assembly constituency.

Adherence to COVID-19 protocol was poor in most of the polling stations. The public had disposed of the polythene hand gloves in open places after casting their votes.