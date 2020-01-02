Polling just 10 votes, SC woman becomes panchayat president

THOOTHUKUDI

A Scheduled Caste woman, who polled only 10 votes, has become the president of Pitchivilai village panchayat in the district because of the poll boycott by almost all caste Hindu voters.

Pitchivilai village panchayat, with six wards having 785 voters, was reserved for ‘SC – Woman’ this time though the rural local body has only six Scheduled Caste voters and 779 voters belong to an intermediate caste. Upset with the move, voters of the intermediate caste announced an election boycott, and hence no nomination was received for ward member posts.

Only two nominations were received for the post of village panchayat president from Rajeswari and Sundarachi. On the day of polling on December 27, only six SC voters exercised their franchise while all others abstained from the poll process. When the polling was about to be wound up around 5 p.m., seven intermediate caste voters polled their votes to take the total number of votes polled in the booth to 13.

When the votes were counted on Thursday, Ms. Rajeswari, who bagged 10 votes, got elected while Sundarachi got only two votes, and one vote was declared invalid.

“Since the village panchayat has no ward members, a by-poll will be conducted,” officials said.