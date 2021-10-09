Polling ends on a peaceful note in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga

Ramanathapuram

09 October 2021 20:36 IST

The second phase of polling for the rural civic body in Ramanathapuram district ended on a peaceful note, said District Collector (in-charge) A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan on Saturday.

The district, which had 40 vacancies in different posts including panchayat ward union member among others, had to conduct polling for eight posts after withdrawal of candidates.

The 153 polling stations spread across Ramanathapuram Municipality, Paramakudi, Bogalur, Tiruvadanai and Kadaladi in the district, had at least 65 sensitive stations.

About 800 police personnel were positioned in the district. Officials said that from the commencement of polling at 7 a.m., the district witnessed steady polling and at the close of 5 p.m., around 65 % had cast their votes. Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the State Election Commission had earmarked for people who had tested positive for COVID – 19 virus to cast their votes.

The police officers said that there were no untoward incidents and polling ended on a peaceful note.

SIVAGANGA

The Sivaganga district witnessed minor issues in Kalayarkoil when some AIADMK and BJP functionaries entered into heated arguments with the officials and police demanding repoll. They claimed that close to 100 voters names were missing in the voter list and insisted that they be given the right to cast their votes. As the officials rejected their deman, they left the polling station.

Largely, the polling was hassle-free in the district, officials said.

District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy and other officials visited some of the stations during the day. The Collector said that they had installed 72 CCTV cameras in all the locations which were found to be sensitive from various aspects.

The TASMAC outlets were shut on the polling day in 11 panchayat unions excluding Singampunari. As per the State Election Commission guidelines and the COVID-19 protocol, the voters were repeatedly told to adhere to the regulations.

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Polling commenced on a brisk note in Virudhunagar district. District Collector Meganath Reddy visited a few of the polling stations in Virudhunagar and Sattur municipal limits.

According to the officials, out of 162 polling stations, 34 were identified as sensitive stations.

A total of 82,962 voters including 40,059 men, 42,894 women and nine others exercised their franchise. After the polling came to an end at 6 p.m., the boxes were moved to the respective counting centres in the district.