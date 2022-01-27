Civic poll preparations reviewed

THOOTHUKUDI

27 January 2022 20:25 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj chaired a meeting here on Thursday with the 22 Returning Officers and 51 Assistant Returning Officers to review the preparations being put in place for the smooth conduct of the urban civic polls to be held on February 19.

In Thoothukudi district, 414 councillors including 60 councillors from Thoothukudi Corporation, 81 councillors from Kovilpatti, Kaayalpattinam and Tiruchendur municipalities and 273 councillors from 18 town panchayats are to be elected. As filing of nominations starts on January 28, Dr. Senthil Raj held a meeting with the Returning Officers and the Assistant Returning Officers.

He said the wall graffiti of the political parties should be removed even as 45 flying squads – four in Thoothukudi Corporation, four in municipalities and 18 in town panchayats – would be on the move to check poll code violations.

The Assistant Returning Officers should ensure the availability of all necessary arrangements in every polling booth for smooth conduct of the election.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree said 319 polling booths would be set up in 60 wards of Thoothukudi Corporation, housing 3.22 lakh voters. Sixteen zonal officers had been appointed to monitor poll arrangements. An election control room would be established in the Corporation to receive complaints pertaining to poll code violations, if any.

“Since COVID-19 restrictions are in force, election campaign meetings in public places will not be allowed. Instead, the candidates can organize indoor election campaign meetings by strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Door-to-door canvassing will also be allowed wherein only 3 persons can accompany the candidate,” Mr. Charusree said.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar participated in the meeting.