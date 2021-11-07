List of draft polling stations for urban local bodies released

Virudhunagar

07 November 2021 22:59 IST

Five Returning Officers for as many municipalities in Virudhunagar district and 19 Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed for the urban local body election to be held shortly.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the Commissioners of the respective municipality are the Returning Officers for the urban local bodies. Similarly, the Executive Officers of nine town panchayats have been appointed as the Returning Officers and 18 Assistant Returning Officers too have been appointed.

Meanwhile, the list of draft polling stations for all the urban local bodies, except for Sivakasi Corporation (formerly Sivakasi and Tiruthangal municipalities) -- Aruppukottai, Rajapalayam, Sattur, Srivilliputtur and Virudhunagar -- have been released.

The district has got 171 wards in all the five municipalities with at total of 398 polling stations, including 167 male polling station, 167 female polling station and 64 all voters polling station.

Town panchayats: The town panchayats of Chettiyarpatti, Kariapatti, Mallankinaru, Mamsapuram, S. Kodikulam, Seithur, Sundarapandiam, V. Pudupatti and Watrap have got 315 wards. Those town panchayats have got a total of 550 polling stations, including 172 male and 172 female polling stations and 206 all voters polling stations.

Voters can give their opinion on the draft polling stations to the respective Returning Officers, said the Collector.