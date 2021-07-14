‘Election for left-out local bodies will be held before Sept. 15’

TENKASI

14 July 2021 21:26 IST

The State Election Commission is taking steps for conducting polls for the uncovered local bodies before the deadline stipulated by the Supreme Court, Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan has said.

He visited the district on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing and completed infrastructure development works in the district. Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting at Tenkasi Collectorate on Wednesday night, Mr. Periyakaruppan said the Supreme Court had set a deadline of September 15 for conducting election for the left-out local bodies of Tamil Nadu and the State Government would ensure its compliance by conducting the polls before the deadline.

Though the district of Tenkasi had been blessed with good water resources, some areas of the district did not have copious groundwater and situated far away from the river. The State Government would implement credible drinking water schemes for these hitherto neglected areas very soon.

The minister, who handed over welfare assistance worth ₹ 9.35 crore to 1,892 beneficiaries, said that the ‘Periyar Samaththuvapuram’ houses would be given facelift soon.

Earlier, he inspected a few ongoing and the completed development projects in the rural Tenkasi on Wednesday. After inspecting the bridge constructed near Kalingapatti on the Sankarankovil – Thiruvenkatam Road at a cost of ₹1.73 crore, he reviewed the progress of two rural livelihood programmes for women at Kalappaakulam. While inspecting the road being re-laid between Thalavaipuram and Poigai on at a cost of ₹1.37 crore under the Tamil Nadu Rural Roads Scheme, he asked the officials to ensure the quality of the road by sending samples taken from the road on completion of the work.

“Only after ensuring the quality and obtaining quality certificate for the road from an authorized institution, the bill should be sanctioned,” he said.

Collector Gopala Sundararaj was present.