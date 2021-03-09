First randomization of EVMs completed

09 March 2021 20:10 IST

The first randomization of electronic voting machines and the VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) to be used in five Assembly segments during the upcoming Assembly polls was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Chairing the exercise that was held in the presence of the representatives of recognized political parties, Collector V. Vishnu said each Assembly segment would be allotted 120% of ballot and the control units and 133% of VVPATs so that the replacement of machines in case of technical glitch could be done within no time in any booth.

Members of the Poll Expenditure Committee explained in detail about maintaining records relating to election expenses of the candidates.

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, Sub-Collectors Sivakrishnamurthy of Tirunelveli and Pratik Tayal of Cheranmahadevi, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, Assistant Collector (Training) Alarmelmangai, and senior officials participated in the randomization of EVMs.

In an awareness programme led by Mr. Pratik Tayal at Ambasamudram on Tuesday for cent per cent polling, several bundles of paddy straw were kept in the field in the shape of ‘100% Vote’. Moreover, the officials also kept ready the demo EVMs with VVPAT at the spot to explain to the public about casting the votes.