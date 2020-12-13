Poll observer warns against bulk applications for inclusion of names

THOOTHUKUDI

13 December 2020 19:56 IST

57,272 applications received in Thoothukudi district

Bulk applications for inclusion of names in the voter list will not be accepted, and officials entrusted with the task are aware of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, according to Monitoring Officer (Poll observer) Jothi Nirmalasami.

Speaking at the Collectorate here on Sunday, she said the objective of conducting two-day special camps across the State was to include the names of eligible persons who had attained 18 years of age. The ECI had announced January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date for those turning 18.

Advertising

Advertising

MLAs Shanmuganathan and Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and other officers were present at the briefing.

At the special camps, officials received a total of 57,272 applications out of which 40,415 sought inclusion of names in the voter list. After due enumeration, the names would be included. The ECI had urged the need for 100% inclusion of eligible names. Everyone, including political representatives, had responsibility to achieve the goal, Ms. Jothi Nirmalasami said.

Earlier, she visited some of the polling stations where people had lined up to submit their applications for inclusion, addition and alteration of names and/or addresses in the voter list.

During interaction, she said people should keep a tab on the voter list and ensure that their names appeared on the list properly.

The Collector said there was brisk submission of applications during the camp in most of the polling stations.

There were 1,603 polling stations in the district, officials added.