Poll observer inspects counting centres in Tirunelveli

Local body election observer for Tirunelveli J. Jayakanthan at a counting centre in the district on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

23 September 2021 20:04 IST

More than 1,500 policemen to be deployed for local body election

Local body Election Observer for the district J. Jeyakanthan on Thursday inspected nine designated centres for counting of votes in the coming local body election. He was accompanied by Collector V. Vishnu and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan.

The election to rural local bodies are to be conducted in two phases on October 6 and 9.

Mr. Jayakanthan visited Periyar Government Higher Secondary School, Cheranmahadevi (counting centre for votes to be polled in Cheranmahadevi union), Rani Anna Women’s Government College, Old Pettai (for Manur union) and Rose Mary College of Arts and Science, Ponnakudi (for Palayamkottai union), along with Mr. Vishnu and Mr. Manivannan.

He reviewed the security arrangements made by police at the counting centres and other measures such as installation of CCTV cameras at vantage points.

The votes to be polled in the elections would be counted at TVS Higher Secondary School, Thirukkurungudi (for Kalakkad union), S.A. Raja Arts College, Vadakkankulam (for Valliyoor union), TDMNS College, S. Kallikulam (for Radhapuram union), and RECT Polytechnic, Vijayanarayanam (for Nanguneri union) and Mr. Vishnu inspected the centres and inquired about the security arrangements and installation of CCTV cameras made there.

Votes would also be counted at Merit Polytechnic College, Idaikkal (for Pappakudi union) and Amali Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vickramasingapuram (for Ambasamudram union) too.

“More than 1,500 police personnel will be involved in the poll-related security arrangements,” Mr. Vishnu said after inspecting the counting centres.