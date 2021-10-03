Poll Observer, Collector inspect polling booths

Poll observer for Virudhunagar district M. Karunakaran, along with Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, on Sunday inspected polling booths in Sattur Panchayat Union where casual election for rural local body would be held on October 9.

The officials inspected the basic facilities available at the polling booths in Government Higher Secondary School in O. Mettupatti and R.C. Primary School in Othaiyal.

They enquired with local officials about drinking water facility, restrooms, power supply, ramps and wheel-chairs for differently abled persons available in polling booths. They also enquired about the stability of the buildings.

Later, they visited the Sattur Panchayat Union Office and inspected ballot boxes and stationary materials meant for the polling.

The preparations for polling day and counting day were discussed with the officials including Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathi, Personal Assistant (Elections) to Collector A. Chandrasekaran and Assistant Director (Audit) Aravind.