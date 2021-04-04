Poll campaign ends in southern districts

Madurai

The high voltage poll campaign in many southern districts came to an end at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Political parties and their candidates had organised public meetings, rallies and door-to-door campaigns in the last 15 to 20 days after the nomination process was completed.

The polling for the Legislative Assembly would be held on April 6 (Tuesday). During the campaign, leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, Central leaders and regional heads led by AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam, co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin, MNM leader Kamal Hassan, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko among others addressed election rallies in the southern districts.

Apart from the by-poll for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, wherein the two national parties — BJP and the Congress — are testing their fortune, the AIADMK had given tickets to almost all its ministers and sitting MLAs. While the DMK had also fielded former ministers and district secretaries, a majority of the sitting MLAs are in the fray.

The southern Tamil Nadu, which has 10 districts, has 58 Assembly constituencies.

The DMK campaign managers were hopeful of repeating their 2019 Lok Sabha performances, wherein only the Theni Lok Sabha seat was won by the AIADMK.

However, the AIADMK's poll campaign revolved around the achievements of the government and the recent waiver of farm loans and cooperative loans among others.

The NTK's star campaigner Seeman attracted large turnout in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Dindigul districts. Mr Dhinakaran, who himself is contesting from Kovilpatti Assembly Constituency, is sure to make a mark in all the southern districts with his candidates, who included allies from the Vijaykanth's DMDK.

The Makkal Neethi Maiam led by actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan has fielded a good number of youngsters and women candidates in the fray. The Pudiya Tamilagam leader Dr K Krishnasamy is trying his luck from Ottapidaram Assembly Constituency.

With the decibel levels coming to the bottom line on Sunday, there were allegations of heavy distribution of money for votes across southern districts that in Bodinayakkanur, the officials seized about ₹ 2.17 crore from a residence of an AIADMK functionary. In Ramanathapuram, the District Election Officer had told reporters a few days ago that out of ₹ 1 crore cash seized, close to ₹ 70 lakh was returned after due verification.

In Sivaganga, the DRO K Latha and team seized ₹ 9.23 lakh from a person at Nattarasankottai on Sunday and deposited it in the treasury as there was no valid proof.

There were similar seizures and calls in Dindigul district, wherein a flying squad team seized ₹ 8 lakh from Natham Assembly Constituency two days ago.

In Theni district's Andipatti, ₹ 8.71 lakh from a dumper bin in Kullappagoundanpatti village. Enquiries revealed that the DMK men had left the cash (all in ₹ 500 denomination) and covers allegedly intended for distribution to the voters in the hamlet. The Uthamapalayam DSP Chinnakannu conducted an inquiry.

While Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is contesting from Bodinayakkanur, Ministers Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Sellur K Raju, R B Udayakumar, V M Rajalakshmi are contesting again from their hometown constituencies in southern districts.