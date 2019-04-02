A. Kavitha, 41, the lone woman in fray among 28 candidates for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, does not give any tall poll promise.

Instead, she seeks votes to serve them better. “I know that political power is essential to do any good to common man. I have been asking them to vote for me to fulfil their needs rather than promising anything big like major political parties,” she says.

A post graduate in Political Science, Ms. Kavitha who comes from Madurai, has been working with various non-governmental organisations for more than a decade.

“I have worked in various places in Virudhunagar LS constituency on youth development. I know problems of the people,” she says.

Whatever project she had taken up, it had to be at the mercy of politicians for implementation even after doing a lot of spade work. “I realised that only political power could resolve the people’s problem and like-minded people joined together to float Ahila Indiya Thaayaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Though her family members or friends do not have any connection with politics, she decided to contest in Lok Sabha election to help people realise their needs. Her campaign materials seek votes for her symbol “balloon” to ensure that power remains in the hands of common man to form a government for the poor. It speaks about politics without extravaganza. She promises to implement the rule of law in reality and ensure economic development of the people.

“Electioneering is new to me but not the battleground. I find that there is less extravaganza this time in the campaign by political parties. I can make out that people too want someone new to represent them and solve their issues,” she says.