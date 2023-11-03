ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties told to appoint agents for poll booths at the earliest

November 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Electoral Roll observer E. Sundaravalli chairing a meeting in Madurai on Friday.

Recognised political parties which have not appointed their agents for the polling booths were asked to expedite the appointing process to enable electoral revision by electoral roll observer E. Sundaravalli.

Ms. Sundaravalli, Commissioner, Employment and Training, chaired a meeting with Collector M.S. Sangeetha, and representatives of recognised political parties here on Friday.

She gave instructions to the officials for the preparation of the voter list. Verification of the list was detailed at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People who wish to include or remove their names from the voters list were asked to approach the offices of Assistant Commissioners of Madurai Corporation or Taluk offices on all working days from October 27, 2023, to December 9, 2023.  

In addition to this, special camps for inclusion and deletion of names and making changes in address would be held on November 4,5,18 and 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US