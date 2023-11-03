HamberMenu
Political parties told to appoint agents for poll booths at the earliest

November 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Electoral Roll observer E. Sundaravalli chairing a meeting in Madurai on Friday.

Recognised political parties which have not appointed their agents for the polling booths were asked to expedite the appointing process to enable electoral revision by electoral roll observer E. Sundaravalli.

Ms. Sundaravalli, Commissioner, Employment and Training, chaired a meeting with Collector M.S. Sangeetha, and representatives of recognised political parties here on Friday.

She gave instructions to the officials for the preparation of the voter list. Verification of the list was detailed at the meeting.

People who wish to include or remove their names from the voters list were asked to approach the offices of Assistant Commissioners of Madurai Corporation or Taluk offices on all working days from October 27, 2023, to December 9, 2023.  

In addition to this, special camps for inclusion and deletion of names and making changes in address would be held on November 4,5,18 and 19.

