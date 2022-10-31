Political leaders pay homage to Thevar at memorial; thousands descend on Pasumpon 

DMK MLA and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin paying homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Thousands of people and leaders of political parties paid homage at the ‘samadhi’ of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday, marking his 115th birth anniversary and 60th guru puja (the death anniversary).

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, K.R. Periakaruppan, R.S. Rajakannappan and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani, MLAs and local body leaders paid homage. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin also visited the ‘samadhi’ and paid homage.

BJP State president K. Annamalai, senior leader H. Raja and MLA Nainar Nagendran visited the ‘samadhi’ and paid tributes. PMK leader G.K. Mani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Congress leader K.R. Ramasami, actor Karunas, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, among others, visited the ‘samadhi’.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Duraimurugan recalled the sacrifices by Muthuramalinga Thevar for the most backward people.

Mr. Panneerselvam presented a silver armour for the Thevar statue.

Security measures

Elaborate security arrangements were made en route. The police deployed 14 high-powered drones and 95 cameras at vantage points.

In Chennai, Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of Muthuramalinga Thevar in the Raj Bhavan.

In a social media post, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid tributes to the late leader and said he mobilised people against tyranny and further strengthened the hands of INA founder Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose against the British rule. He also recalled his “valour, sacrifice and services”.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Ministers T.M. Anbarasan and M.P. Saminathan, Lok Sabha member T.R. Baalu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya and elected representatives paid floral tributes to the Thevar portrait and statue at Nandanam.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior party leaders also paid floral tributes at Nandanam.