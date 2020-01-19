Polio drops administered to children

A total of 94,881 children including 64,662 in rural and 30,219 in urban areas were covered in Theni district during the intensive pulse polio immunisation programme organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Camps were held in Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals, bus stands and public places across 830 booths in the district involving 3,323 officials for supervision, 12 mobile teams and 34 transit teams for administering the vaccination to children living in hilly villages. To children who could not turn up on Sunday, a special polio camp will be held for four days from January 20, through which the district administration aims to cover 1,02,000 children, including 69,450 and 32,550 in rural and urban areas.

In Dindigul district, the camp was held in 1,313 centres, involving 5252 supervising personnel, 29 mobile teams and 50 transit teams to reach remote villages in hilly regions. A total of 1,91,192 children are targeted to be covered during the exercise.