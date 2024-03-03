Polio camp in Madurai benefits about 2 lakh children

March 03, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai district Collector M. S. Sangeetha launched the polio camp for children in the age group of 0 to 6, at Chettikulam panchayat union elementary school in Madurai on Sunday.

About 2.64 lakh children benefitted from the 1,705 camps set up in the district. Special focus was given to the children of migrant workers, brick kiln workers, Narikuravars and those residing in Sri Lankan Refugee camps, said health department officials.

In addition to the stationed camps, mobile camps were also arranged to move around places like bus stands, railway stations, airport, among others.

About 250 supervisors and 6,154 workers from the health department, public health and disease prevention were involved in the camp work.