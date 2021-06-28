Policy on Siddha dispensaries in temples requires a relook: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State to open Siddha dispensaries in temples based on a government order. The court observed that the policy itself required a relook.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the larger issue was whether it would be advisable and conducive to run a dispensary on temple premises when the government had taken action to establish primary health centres, fever clinics and taluk-level clinics.

The court dismissed the petition filed by Jeyavenkatesh of Madurai, a Siddha practitioner. He had pointed to a government order issued in 1970 to appoint Siddha doctors in temples having an income of ₹ 1 lakh. He said that a number of such posts were lying vacant. The State government must take steps to increase the number of Siddha practitioners and appoint them in temples that come under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, he said. The State had submitted that steps were being taken in this regard.