Policewoman, two children found dead on railway track

September 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

A woman constable attached to Government Railway Police, Madurai, Jayalakshmi and her two minor children, were found dead along the railway track near Samayanallur on Thursday evening.

The police said that they were run over by Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchi Intercity Express at around 5.45 p.m. The police suspect that the woman could have taken the extreme step of taking her life along with the children. Government Railway Police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)