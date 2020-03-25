Police’s warning sends people roaming around indoors

TIRUNELVELI

After starting the lockdown on a sluggish note, the twin towns of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai that witnessed truncated movement of people and the bikes in the morning, went indoors in the afternoon after the police assumed a tough posture.

Though the Prime Minister had announced about nationwide lockdown, it was ‘business as usual’ in many places of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai on Wednesday morning. While almost all the business establishments had downed shutters, a good number of people, especially youths, could be seen zooming past in their bikes without any reason forcing the police posted at the barricades put across the arterial roads at several places to intercept them. When these youths cited some trivial reasons for roaming around along the roads, they were warned and asked to go home.

In Melapalayam, a good number of meat stalls remained open on Wednesday morning with huge number of people waiting in front of these shops to buy meat. Though the police appealed to the public to go home and remain indoors, none was in a mood to heed to the request.

Even as the police geared up to forcibly shut down the shops transacting business as usual, the Social Democratic Party of India cadre, who arrived at the spot, appealed to the public moving around through a public address system to go home immediately.

Over a 1,000 people had gathered in a temple festival organised at Naduvaikurichi on Palayamkottai outskirts on Tuesday night. When the officials of the Department of Public Health were alerted about this gathering which would provide conducive atmosphere for community transmission, a Medical Officer and his team rushed to the spot to persuade the public there to disperse immediately considering the gravity of the situation.

However, the Medical Officer was warned by the gathering to move away and the celebrations continued. When Assistant Collector (Training) Sivaguru Prabhakaran, who is coordinating the COVID – 19-related activities, was informed about the temple festival, he alerted Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena to send a police team to the temple to wind up the celebrations. Even then, the celebrations continued even after 2 a.m.

A youth from Xavier Colony on South Bypass Road, who had returned to his native place from Bengaluru, was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital’s isolation ward with COVID – 19 symptoms on Tuesday night. His family members complained that he was sent back home when he went to the TVMCH on Tuesday morning for screening.

“As he was sent back, we contacted the control room at the Collectorate to register the complaint that my son was sent back instead of being admitted to the isolation ward. However, the people manning the control room at the Collectorate refused to help us. When we went to the TVMCH again in the night, he was admitted,” said the youth’s mother.

Since the Prime Minister declared the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday night, the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ witnessed unusual crowd of consumers on Wednesday also.