Policemen save four migrant workers

October 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A swift rescue operation by a team of policemen saved the lives of four migrant labourers here on Wednesday night.

With the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) laying pipes along the Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur Highway for taking natural gas, a group of migrant workers were at work at Muthaiahpuram on Wednesday night. When suddenly the trench dug for laying the pipes caved in. A. Om Prasad, 26, of Uttar Pradesh, H. Hariram Prasad, 38, K. Prasad, 29 and V. Riteish, 25, all from Bihar, got trapped beneath the soil.

A special police team that was returning to Thoothukudi saw the migrant labourers battling for life and they swung into action immediately and rescued all the four and rushed them to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured the special team members including Sub-Inspector Raja Prabhu and constables Sudalaimani, Shanmugaiah, Kathiravan, David Rajan and Sakthi Marimuthu with cash award on Thursday.