Madurai

Policemen injured as SUV falls on its side

An Inspector of Police from Coimbatore and a Head Constable sustained minor injuries when the official vehicle in which they were travelling fell on its side near Melur on Sunday.

Police said Inspector Senthil Kumar, attached to Ramanathapuram police station in Coimbatore City, was deployed in Keeladi in Sivaganga district for Thevar guru puja bandobust duty. The inspector and driver Govindaraj were returning when the SUV veered away from the Madurai-Tiruchi highway and fell on its side at Thumbaipatti. Both were given first aid at a private hospital in Melur.


