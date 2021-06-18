Policemen donate blood

A total of 200 policemen, led by Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, donated blood on Friday as part of the recently observed International Blood Donation Day.

It was organised at Armed Reserve Police camp in Millerpuram. Mr. Jayakumar formally inaugurated the camp by donating blood. ADSPs Gopi, Karthikeyan, Elangovan participated in the camp. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve Police, Thoothukudi, Kannapiraan, and Dr. Shanthi of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Blood Bank had made arrangements for the camp.