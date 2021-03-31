Policemen cast postal ballots

Tirunelveli

31 March 2021 18:51 IST

Over 2,400 policemen, who will be involved in election-related security arrangements in the five Assembly segments in the district cast their postal ballots on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements at St. John’s Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on Wednesday, District Collector V. Vishnu said a total of 2,451 policemen including 1,033 from Tirunelveli City Police and 1,194 policemen from Tirunelveli District Police, all having votes in the five Assembly segments in the district, were casting their postal ballots in five polling booths since they would be involved in the poll-related security arrangements.

Though there was no need for panic regarding COVID-19 virus, the people should wear masks and maintain physical distance whenever they come out of their houses. On returning home, they should clean their hands with soap or sanitizer thoroughly, the Collector said.

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner T.S. Anbu and Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan accompanied the Collector.