Policemen beaten up, three held

DINDIGUL

26 June 2021 20:46 IST

Three youths were arrested on a charge of assaulting two policeman on duty at a checkpost near Viruveedu on the Batlagundu-Usilampatti highway on Saturday.

Two policemen were manning the checkpost when three youths riding a two-wheeler hit the metal barricade and fell down. The youths, who were in an inebriated state, said they were returning to Kurumpatti near Usilampatti after attending a marriage.

Even as the police were making inquiries, three others who came on another motorcycle, assumed that their friends were being beaten up and started thrashing the policemen with logs.

A video of the policemen being beaten has gone viral on the social media. While the three youths who had a fall were detained, the other three escaped. Special teams have been formed to nab them.