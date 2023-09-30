ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman’s family get ₹29.28 lakh from 2003 batchmates

September 30, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

The family members of head constable Duraipandi thanked the district police and his 2003 batchmates for their financial assistance. Following the demise of the head constable, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and other officers planned to raise funds for the family members. A total of ₹29.28 lakh was collected and the deposit receipts was handed over to the family members in the presence of the constable’s batchmates. The SP thanked all police personnel for their generous contribution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US