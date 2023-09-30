HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman’s family get ₹29.28 lakh from 2003 batchmates

September 30, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

The family members of head constable Duraipandi thanked the district police and his 2003 batchmates for their financial assistance. Following the demise of the head constable, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and other officers planned to raise funds for the family members. A total of ₹29.28 lakh was collected and the deposit receipts was handed over to the family members in the presence of the constable’s batchmates. The SP thanked all police personnel for their generous contribution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.