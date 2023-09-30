Policeman’s family get ₹29.28 lakh from 2003 batchmates

September 30, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The family members of head constable Duraipandi thanked the district police and his 2003 batchmates for their financial assistance. Following the demise of the head constable, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and other officers planned to raise funds for the family members. A total of ₹29.28 lakh was collected and the deposit receipts was handed over to the family members in the presence of the constable’s batchmates. The SP thanked all police personnel for their generous contribution.