Policeman, two college students killed

MADURAI
A policeman and two college students were killed in a road accident reported under T. Kallupatti police station limits on Friday morning.
The police said Karthigai Pandian (32) of Subbulapuram, working as a police constable at Nathampatti police station in Virudhunagar district, was riding a bike on Madurai-Kollam Highway with his friend Jeyapandi on the pillion. When they negotiated a curve near Alagapuri, they collided head-on with another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.
Two college students from Bodi – Ethanaraj (21) and Kesavan (19) – were riding the bike. In the impact, the two students and the policemen where thrown in the air, suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.
Jeyapandi was admitted to the GRH.
