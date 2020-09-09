Policeman threatens lawyer with a pistol: SHRC calls for a report

CHENNAI

09 September 2020 18:09 IST

A media report had stated that Thenpakkam SI threatened an advocate in front of a court in Thoothukudi district

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday called for a report from Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police over an incident in which a Sub Inspector of Police allegedly threatened an advocate with a pistol.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident and called for a report from Tirunelveli SP within two weeks.

According to the media report, Sub Inspector of Police Isakkiraja of Thenpakkam Police Station in Thoothukudi district allegedly threatened an advocate with a pistal over a case in front of a court in Tirunelveli.

Following a protest by advocates, who raised the issue in the court, police registered a case against the Sub Inspector.