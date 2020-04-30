Police station shut

The Bazaar police station, integrated sub-registrar office, municipal office, sub-jail, fire station and among other offices have been shut after a policeman residing near the Bazaar police station tested positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The district, which was on the orange code (meaning below 15 positive patients), slipped to red color code on April 30 after the number rose up to 18.

According to health department officials, apart from the policeman, aged about 30 years, a fire service personnel aged about 29 years and a woman nurse (33) of Sethu Nagar tested positive to the virus.

As a precautionary measure, the areas where they lived were cordoned off and identified as containment zone. Hence, for the next fortnight, outsiders cannot step in to these areas, while people from the containment zone would also have to confine to their dwellings.

The officials said that after the results were in, the patients who were here for pre-screening, were moved to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said the police station would function from a temporary spot. Similarly, other essential service offices would be functioning with skeleton strength.

He assured that all the residents would get the essential commodities at regular intervals and sought their cooperation by remaining indoors.