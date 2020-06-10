Policeman succumbs to stab injury

10 June 2020 19:21 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A policeman, who was stabbed by a security guard of a park here on Sunday evening when the police constable was in plainclothes, succumbed to his injury on Wednesday even as he was undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Police said an argument broke out between MGR Park security guard Selvam, 50, and policeman K. Pugalingam, 48, on Sunday evening when the latter was not on duty. As the argument intensified, Selvam allegedly stabbed Pugalingam in his stomach around 7 p.m. As the assailant left the spot immediately, the victim was lying there till 11.30 p.m. with 3 cm-deep stab injury.

Advertising

Advertising

After the passers-by saw the victim and informed the police, Pugalingam was admitted to the hospital. Even as he was undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Thoothukudi south police arrested Selvam for attempting to murder the constable.

As the victim, who joined the police department in 2008, died on Wednesday, the attempt to murder case was altered into a case of murder.