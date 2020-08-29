Policeman shifted for demanding bribe

A policeman, who was on checkpost duty, has been shifted after a video showing him demanding money from a lorry driver, went viral on the social media a few days ago.

The district, which has been reporting high numbers of COVID-19 patients, had intensified surveillance of all vehicles entering the town. A few days ago, a lorry driver was intercepted at Devadanapatti checkpost and the policeman had reportedly demanded a bribe. As the driver was reluctant to pay money, the man in uniform is seen asking him to leave a bag of carrots as bribe.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said that the policeman has been shifted from the checkpost duty. Disciplinary action would be taken, he assured.