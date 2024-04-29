GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Policeman murders youth who had illicit relationship with his wife in Rajapalayam

April 29, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

 Virudhunagar district police are on the lookout for a police head constable B. Minor, attached to Rajamangalam police station near Kolathur in Chennai, in connection with the murder of a youth R. Saravanan (35) for his illicit relationship with his wife, here on Sunday night. 

The police said that Minor’s brother B. Pandiaraj and his friend Azhagarsamy were arrested. 

The police said that Minor’s wife Malathi had an extra-marital relationship with Saravanan of Senguttuvan Street under Rajapalayam south police station limits. 

Saravanan, a graduate, was working in a wine shop bar. Minor who came to know about the illicit affair, warned Saravanan to snap the relationship. 

Minor had called Saravanan over his mobile phone and asked him to meet him on Sunday night. 

When Saravanan went there, he was repeatedly attacked with sharp weapons by the brothers and Azhagarsamy. 

Local people rushed Saravanan to the Government Hospital here. However, the duty doctor there declared him brought dead. 

Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdulllah has formed special teams to nab the absconding police head constable.

