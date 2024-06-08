Policeman killed in Tenkasi

A 30-year-old man policeman, S. Periyadurai of Kurukalpatti near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, was murdered by a two-member armed gang on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Periyadurai was attached to Coimbatore City Police. He was married and had two children.

Preliminary probe suggested that N. Ashok Kumar, 28, was having a love affair with a girl. It is said that Allidurai, a relative of Periyadurai, married the girl. and appeared to be the motive behind the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Kumar telephoned Allidurai to come to Kallathikulam with Periyadurai for a talk. When they went to the spot, Ashok Kumar and his accomplice were talking with them, when they suddenly pulled out an ‘aruval’ and attacked Periyadurai, killing him on the spot.

Allidurai escaped from the spot and informed the police.

Chinnakovilankulam police registered a case of murder and were on the look out for the two suspects. Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.