Policeman killed in Tenkasi

Published - June 08, 2024 05:39 pm IST - TENKASI

Srikrishna L 2193

A 30-year-old man policeman, S. Periyadurai of Kurukalpatti near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, was murdered by a two-member armed gang on Sunday.

Police said Periyadurai was attached to Coimbatore City Police. He was married and had two children.

Preliminary probe suggested that N. Ashok Kumar, 28, was having a love affair with a girl. It is said that Allidurai, a relative of Periyadurai, married the girl. and appeared to be the motive behind the murder.

Ashok Kumar telephoned Allidurai to come to Kallathikulam with Periyadurai for a talk. When they went to the spot, Ashok Kumar and his accomplice were talking with them, when they suddenly pulled out an ‘aruval’ and attacked Periyadurai, killing him on the spot.

Allidurai escaped from the spot and informed the police.

Chinnakovilankulam police registered a case of murder and were on the look out for the two suspects. Further investigation was on.

