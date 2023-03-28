ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman held for hacking head constable

March 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly hacking a head constable and the security guard of a private firm at Mudivaithanenthal in the district on Tuesday.

Police said constable Muthukumaran (30) of Odai Street in Mudivaithanenthal under Pudukottai Police Station limits, who was attached to Thoothukudi North Police Station, married Kaleeswari of the same area last year. Following a domestic quarrel, Ms. Kaleeswari, who is pregnant now, is in her mother’s house.

After consuming liquor, Muthukumaran and two of his friends went to his in-laws’ house on Tuesday evening and picked a quarrel with her again. When Ms. Kaleeswari’s relatives Ganapathi Subramanian (48), who was a head constable with Thoothukudi District Prohibition Wing, and Periya Vinayagam (41), a security guard of a private firm, asked the duo to leave the spot, the trio hacked them with machetes, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With grievous injuries, Mr. Ganapathi Subramanian and Mr. Periya Vinayagam have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Pudukottai police arrested Muthukumaran, and are on the lookout for his accomplices.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US