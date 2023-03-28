March 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly hacking a head constable and the security guard of a private firm at Mudivaithanenthal in the district on Tuesday.

Police said constable Muthukumaran (30) of Odai Street in Mudivaithanenthal under Pudukottai Police Station limits, who was attached to Thoothukudi North Police Station, married Kaleeswari of the same area last year. Following a domestic quarrel, Ms. Kaleeswari, who is pregnant now, is in her mother’s house.

After consuming liquor, Muthukumaran and two of his friends went to his in-laws’ house on Tuesday evening and picked a quarrel with her again. When Ms. Kaleeswari’s relatives Ganapathi Subramanian (48), who was a head constable with Thoothukudi District Prohibition Wing, and Periya Vinayagam (41), a security guard of a private firm, asked the duo to leave the spot, the trio hacked them with machetes, the police said.

With grievous injuries, Mr. Ganapathi Subramanian and Mr. Periya Vinayagam have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Pudukottai police arrested Muthukumaran, and are on the lookout for his accomplices.