HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman held for hacking head constable

March 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly hacking a head constable and the security guard of a private firm at Mudivaithanenthal in the district on Tuesday.

Police said constable Muthukumaran (30) of Odai Street in Mudivaithanenthal under Pudukottai Police Station limits, who was attached to Thoothukudi North Police Station, married Kaleeswari of the same area last year. Following a domestic quarrel, Ms. Kaleeswari, who is pregnant now, is in her mother’s house.

After consuming liquor, Muthukumaran and two of his friends went to his in-laws’ house on Tuesday evening and picked a quarrel with her again. When Ms. Kaleeswari’s relatives Ganapathi Subramanian (48), who was a head constable with Thoothukudi District Prohibition Wing, and Periya Vinayagam (41), a security guard of a private firm, asked the duo to leave the spot, the trio hacked them with machetes, the police said.

With grievous injuries, Mr. Ganapathi Subramanian and Mr. Periya Vinayagam have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Pudukottai police arrested Muthukumaran, and are on the lookout for his accomplices.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.