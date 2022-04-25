Policeman gives away face masks to school students

M. Ganesh Ram, Inspector of Police, distributes face masks to school students at South Gate in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The State government was lenient on penalising violators for not wearing masks as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the recent weeks.

Subsequently, on April 22, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan urged all Collectors in the State to strictly enforce wearing of masks in public places. The failure to do so will attract ₹500 as fine by officials of the Public Health, Local Administration and Police Departments, he added.

Following this, M. Ganesh Ram, Inspector of Police, South Gate-Traffic, distributed about 25 masks bought with his own money to school children of Nadar Vidhyasalai Higher Secondary School on South Veli Street and the public while creating awareness of the need to mask up again.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A. Thirumalai Kumar told The Hindu that police personnel at busy junctions across the city had been creating awareness among the public, especially school students, about COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Those without masks include several villagers who come to the city as daily wage workers. As of now, we are educating them on the importance of wearing masks. We will impose fines on the public as per Collector’s orders,” he said.

Fines from today

Apart from this, penalising those who do not wear masks in public places by the Sanitary Officers of the Madurai Corporation will begin on Tuesday.