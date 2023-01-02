Policeman dies in road accident

January 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A policeman identified as Balasubramanian, 48, of Anna Nagar, Alangulam in Tenkasi district, died in a road accident here on Sunday.. The victim was attached to Thatchanallur police station in Tirunelveli district. When he was returning home after work, his vehicle was reportedly involved in an accident at Nallur Pass and he suffered head injuries. He was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, but died of his injuries. Alangulam police are investigating. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Welding lathe owner murdered, two held

Two persons were arrested on charges of murder here on Monday. Police said Palanimurugan, 48, who runs a welding lathe, of Chidambarapuram North Steet, Kalakkad, had a property dispute with Selvaraj, 42. About six months ago, it is said, Palanimurugan had assaulted Selvaraj. On Sunday, when Palanimurugan and Selvaraj met, there was a wordy altercation. Suddenly, Selvaraj and his brother Soundararajan, 39, allegedly took a knife and stabbed Palanimurugan. He was taken to Nanguneri GH, but doctors declared him brought dead. Kalakkad police arrested the two men and seized the weapon.