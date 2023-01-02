ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman dies in road accident

January 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

A policeman identified as Balasubramanian, 48, of Anna Nagar, Alangulam in Tenkasi district, died in a road accident here on Sunday.. The victim was attached to Thatchanallur police station in Tirunelveli district. When he was returning home after work, his vehicle was reportedly involved in an accident at Nallur Pass and he suffered head injuries. He was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, but died of his injuries. Alangulam police are investigating. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Welding lathe owner murdered, two held

Two persons were arrested on charges of murder here on Monday. Police said Palanimurugan, 48, who runs a welding lathe, of Chidambarapuram North Steet, Kalakkad, had a property dispute with Selvaraj, 42. About six months ago, it is said, Palanimurugan had assaulted Selvaraj. On Sunday, when Palanimurugan and Selvaraj met, there was a wordy altercation. Suddenly, Selvaraj and his brother Soundararajan, 39, allegedly took a knife and stabbed Palanimurugan. He was taken to Nanguneri GH, but doctors declared him brought dead. Kalakkad police arrested the two men and seized the weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US