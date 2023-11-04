Policeman attacked while trying to arrest man booked under POCSO Act

November 04, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A man booked under the POCSO Act allegedly attacked a policeman, who suffered serious injuries and was admitted in a private hospital, in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

DIG, Ramanathapuram range, Durai and Ramanathapuram SP Thangadurai visited the injured policeman, Kalimuthu, 35, at the hospital and enquired about his condition.

Police said a special team led by Kalimuthu and two others were entrusted with the task of securing an accused, A. Ashok alias Jesuraj, 44, of Ananda Nagar, Sayalkudi. He had been booked under the POCSO Act case and a warrant was pending against him.

When Kalimuthu and his team went in search of Ashok, he reportedly attacked the policeman with a weapon. Kalimuthu suffered injuries on his right thigh and other parts of the body. The other two police personnel overpowered the accused and arrested him.

Sayalkudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

