Top priority to crush crime against women, children, says DIG

12 January 2022 21:18 IST

Apart from according top priority for preventing crime against women and the children of this region, the police will strive hard to ensure early conviction of the culprits arrested in connection with these heinous offences, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after assuming office, he said utmost priority would be given to prevent offences against women and the children by ensuring visible and proactive policing in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. The police, by properly investigating and subsequently strengthening the cases, would strive hard to ensure awarding of punitive and early punishment to the criminals involved in the crime against women and the children.

“I’ve planned to discuss with the Superintendents of Police of these four districts about the strategies to be executed in this connection so that the women and the children will not get victimized anymore,” he said.

He said operation against ganja peddlers and their masters here and in nearby States would become more stringent in the days to come as the strategies he had employed in Thanjavur Range had yielded good results.

“Apart from arresting the local ganja sellers of Thanjavur Range with 200 kg of ganja, the police team went to Andhra Pradesh where they nabbed six of their masters. Similar strategy will be put in place in Tirunelveli Range after discussing it with the SPs here,” he said.

He would study the law and order situation of this region which would often get influenced by caste groups and their leaders, he said.

“The troublemakers will have to face very stringent action from the police, who will be better equipped with all infrastructures and more training to handle any adverse situation. I’ll personally study the present situation prevailing in each police station and make all necessary improvements,” he said.

After serving as ASP in Paramakkudi, Namakkal and Kanniyakumari, Mr. Pravesh Kumar, a 2007 batch Indian Police Service officer, has served as Deputy Commissioner (Crime), Coimbatore City and Superintendent of Police, Railways, Dharmapuri and Vellore. On being promoted as DIG, he was posted in Thanjavur Range before assuming office here.