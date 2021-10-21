More police to regulate traffic

With more and more visitors arriving here, roads on the hill station have become congested on holidays.

Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan has ordered deployment of additional personnel to regulate traffic especially on weekends and public holidays. So, a DSP-led team, assisted by two Inspectors, five SIs (traffic), 20 policemen, 20 from Armed Reserve Police and another 20 personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police, would be on duty on the hill station.

The team would regulate vehicles at tourism spots. No parking violations and playing of high-decibel music would be punishable. Tourist vehicle drivers would be instructed to park vehicles on the spaces earmarked. The police would ensure that the vehicles are parked only on a single side of roads. Similarly, strict surveillance would be made on two-wheeler riders.