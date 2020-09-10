Five policemen shifted

NAGERCOIL

10 September 2020 18:50 IST

Irregularity in returning seized vehicles

Five policemen including the Inspector of Marthandam police station have been transferred to various districts after they were reportedly found to have indulged in irregularities while returning vehicles seized in connection with lockdown violations.

The police seized over 7,000 vehicles from riders who were roaming around without any valid reason, registered cases against them and kept the vehicles in the police stations concerned. When Superintendent of Police Badri Narayanan ordered his subordinates to hand over the seized vehicles to the rightful owners on production of valid documents, Inspectors of all police stations commenced the process recently.

As Mr. Badri Narayanan received complaints from a few vehicle owners about irregularities in handing over vehicles, he asked Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thuckalay, Ramachandran, to look into the charges. The DSP found that 8 vehicles had been wrongly handed over to owners after changing registration numbers of vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on his report, the SP shifted Inspector, Marthandam, Authilingam Bose, Sub-Inspector, Marthandam, Suresh Kumar, head constables Victor and Sunil Raj and constable Reni to the Armed Reserve Police Force.

The SP, explaining the embarrassing development that compelled him to shift the policemen of Marthandam police station, forwarded a letter to Inspector General of Police, South Zone, S. Murugan, who transferred Authilingam Bose to Ramanathapuram, Suresh Kumar to Sivaganga, Victor to Virudhunagar, Sunil Raj to Dindigul and Reni to Ramanathapuram.