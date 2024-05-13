Police yet to put finger on cause of Tirunelveli Congress leader’s death

The police, as of now, were unable to conclude the cause of death of Congress Tirunelveli functionary Jayakumar Dhanasingh despite the ongoing investigation based on the interim post-mortem report, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, N. Kannan said on Monday.

Dhanasingh’s charred body, with his hands and legs tied loosely with wires and slab, was found at his farm on May 4. A metal scrubber used for cleaning vessels was stuffed in his mouth.

Mr. Kannan, who held a review meeting with top police officers of Tirunelveli, told journalists that the interim post-mortem report said there was no injury on the body. The police were questioning 32 persons whose names were mentioned in two letters written by Dhanasingh.

The police were unable to conclude whether he was murdered or died by suicide. The DNA analysis report of Jayakumar was yet to be received. Cyber crime, forensic and fingerprint experts were working on the case, the IGP said.

“We are awaiting the complete post-mortem report and trying to get answers for many questions relating to his death. Ten DSP-led teams are probing the case using all scientific techniques and inquiring everyone connected to this case, including family members.

“We have to collect more information based on the new leads we got during the ongoing investigation. The enmity he had earned in political circle and also during financial transactions is being probed. During our probe, we found some of the accusations made in the letters are exaggerated,” he added.

Asked about the similarities between the death of Jayakumar and the murder of Minister K.N. Nehru’s brother Ramajayam of Tiruchi several years ago, Mr. Kannan pointed out unlike the present case, the police were able to immediately confirm Ramajayam’s case as murder.

He said the police would also inquire Speaker M. Appavu if necessary as Jayakumar had mentioned his name too in the letter.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar; Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Pa. Moorthy; Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Silambarasan and other senior police officers participated in the meeting that discussed the progress of the case and the law and order situation in Tirunelveli district.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)