Madurai

Police Well-being Programme to be extended for one more year, Tamil Nadu government tells Madras High Court 

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI August 10, 2022 21:31 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:31 IST

The State government has told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Police Well-being programme that is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, would be extended for one more year from September 2022.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha were informed that the Police Well-being programme would be extended for one more year from September 2022. It was earlier extended for a period of one year in 2021. The Police Well-being programme was initiated in 2018.

A total of ₹61.51 lakh has been allotted by the government for the extended Well-being programme. A government order was issued in this regard on August 2, 2022. The main objective of the programme was to build the skills of the police personnel to mitigate the effect of stress through the wellness training programme.

Further, a number of courses were covered under the programme and it includes: anger management, personality development, emotional management, holistic well being, handling media, group therapy, public interface, ice breaking, empathy development, general interaction with the public, optimism and interpersonal relationship.

The State submitted the status report to the court during the hearing in the 2020 suo motu case initiated in connection with the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks. Earlier, the court had sought a status report on the Police Well-being programme.

