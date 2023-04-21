Police want open places accessible to devotees for Chithirai festival

April 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

With hardly a fortnight for the grand event of Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river, Madurai city police are gearing up to put up a formidable police bandobust to prevent any untoward incident.

Though usually crime-prevention becomes the matter of concern in such events that draw a large crowd, the death of two devotees at Goripalayam junction due to stampede during 2022 made the city police spend more time on planning the security scheme to ensure safety of the tens of thousands of devotees who follow Lord Kallazhagar all the way from Alagarkoil to the city and back.

Besides increasing the police strength for important events like the celestial wedding at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the car festival and the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river, the city police are planning to keep all the routes under the watchful eyes of a series of cameras.

“We have planned to instal closed-circuit television cameras, supported with special softwares, in all the routes. The software would indicate the crowd density in each segment of the routes which can help the officials monitor them from different locations,” said Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar.

Whenever the officials find higher density of crowd in any particular place, additional police personnel would be deployed to control the crowd, he added. Besides, face recognition software would be used to identify known criminals among the crowd. This will help check criminal activities like chain-snatching and lifting of bags.

While various reasons were cited for the stampede last year, the city police have asked the district administration and Madurai Corporation to keep all open places accessible to the devotees on the day of Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river and the previous night.

The police want to keep the Tamukkam ground, Rajaji Park, Eco Park, Public Works Department premises on Gokhale Road and Sri Meenakshi Arts College for Women open so that the sprawling areas could absorb a good chunk of the crowd in safe locations.

“With most of the places not opened for people last year, the devotees chose to sleep on the road where the procession was taken out in the early hours. We want to avoid this scenario by providing basic amenities like lighting, drinking water and toilet facilities on those premises,” a police officer said.

The city police would deploy adequate number of police personnel in all those places to ensure safety for the devotees and the properties at the parks, ground and colleges.

The police are also planning a different route to take VIPs to the riverbed without having to cut through the crowd of devotees.