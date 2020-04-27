Police use placards to ensure physical distancing

In order to ensure physical distancing during checks, police have started using placards asking lockdown violators to halt their vehicles and cooperate with the inquiry without coming close to them.

Under the system introduced by Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, the police officer will show the first placard that asks violators to stop the vehicle and get down. The second asks them to wear mask. If they not wearing it, the officer will show the third placard, ask them to show vehicle records from a distance of three meters.

“The objective is to ensure the safety of police personnel through physical distancing. Without exchanging a word with violators, the officer will get the information required to either register a case against them or permit them to proceed if the reason for leaving their homes is found to be genuine,” said Prakash, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town.